Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker has thanked her fans for their “love and support” since her late dancer husband took his life.

The 35-year-old was left devastated when Stephen was found dead on December 13 aged 40, and has largely taken time out from social media since his death, but on Saturday (19.02.23) posted her first video to Instagram since the tragedy to thank her followers.

She said: “I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.

“He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people.

“Joy to people’s homes, you know, from dance or love. And that’s not gonna change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day.”

Professional dancer Allison, who married Stephen in 2013 and had daughter Weslie, 14, son Maddox, six, and three-year-old daughter Zaia with ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular, added it was vital to focus on choosing love, grace and kindness in life.

She added about what her followers’ support means to her family: “It goes a really far way for us, so thank you, and I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there.”

On February 12, Allison hailed Stephen as a “light” in her speech at a celebration of life ceremony for the dancer in Los Angeles.

She told mourners: “He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

Around 500 other attendees turned out for the service, included Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show’s entire cast and crew, as well as Wayne Brady, Loni Love and Derek Hough.

Comedian Loni, 51, posted a picture of the program on Instagram and said: “Goodbye King Twitch.”