Megan Fox reportedly found text messages on fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s phone that left her convinced he had been cheating.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress, 36, last week sparked speculation she had split with the 32-year-old ‘Wild Boy’ rapper by deleting all photos of him from her Instagram feed and posting about how she could “taste the dishonesty”, but the couple are said to be doing all they can to salvage their relationship and have been spotted at couple’s therapy.

A source told Page Six on Saturday (18.02.23) their fall-out was caused by Megan finding messages on MGK’s phone that led her to “believe he was having an affair”.

The insider also insisted the couple are broken up while they try toward through their problems, with Megan wanting to see “where they stand” and “to see what they can salvage”.

They also stated MGK – real name Colson Baker – is keen to “make up” with the actress.

Despite Page Six’s insider saying the couple are split while they work on their relationship, a source tole People at the weekend the pair “haven’t split” while “working through their issues”.

A source also claimed to People earlier this week Megan has taken off her engagement ring from MGK as they try to work things out.

The insider added: “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off.

“They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Megan, who got engaged to MGK in January 2022 after the pair went public with their relationship in 2020, last week posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man beside her and captioned them: “You can taste the dishonesty, It’s all over your breath” .

It was a quote from Beyoncé’s song ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about the singer’s husband Jay-Z’s infidelity – sparking a flood of speculation from fans she was referring to MGK cheating.

Some of her followers speculated MGK had cheated on Megan with his band’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, but the musician has since branded the accusations “disrespectful”.

Her management told Page Six on Wednesday (15.02.23): “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – was seen leaving a couple’s counsellor’s office together on Valentine’s Day with MGK.