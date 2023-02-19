Kerry Condon thanked her dogs and horses as she collected her BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress.

The 40-year-old star sought off competition from Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis , Dolly de Leon, and Carey Mulligan to collect the accolade for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' on Sunday (19.02.23) and paid tribute to her castmates, family in her native Ireland and also thanked her animals for giving "meaning" to her life.

She said: "Oh my God, thanks a million. This means so much to me really. I have to thank Sir Alan Parker who gave me my first job when I was 16 years old. And I have to thank Martin, thank you for this part, Martin. Thank you for all the parts you've given me, they make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman. The cast were amazing, so kind and generous to me. I have to thank my family in Ireland, they were always at the other end of the phone for me. I also have to thank my horses and my dog because they show me so much love and give me meaning in life."

Meanwhile, Kerry's co-star Barry Keoghan - who hails from Summerhill in Dublin, Ireland - picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dominic Kearney in the movie and in his speech admitted that he "should have planned" what to say beforehand.

He said: "This is for the kids who are dreaming to be something, the kids from the area that I'm from, this is for you."