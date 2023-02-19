Charlotte Wells fought back tears as she remembered her late dad at the BAFTAs.

The 37-year-old writer and director is known for her feature film debut 'Aftersun' - which follows the story of an 11-year-old Scottish girl, on vacation with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday - and described the film as a "eulogy" after winning the Outstanding Debut at the 76th EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (19.02.23) as she also paid tribute to the victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 46,000 people.

Speaking live on stage at the Royal Festival Hall, she said: "This represents the work of so many people. Thank you to the BBC, to BFI, and to ScreenTango for their unbelievable confidence in me. Thanks is not nearly enough for the cast and crew. Thank you for screaming from the rooftops every day to bring the movie into cinemas. A special thank you to our Turkish crew, I don't think anybody in that country has been left untouched by the earthquake. Shoutout to the DEC for continuing to support the relief efforts there. I read online, someone described this film as a eulogy and I suppose it is of sorts, a eulogy to my dad so by definition he's not here. But my mum is, and she always has been so this is for you! Literally, because I overpacked!"

Charlotte fought off competition from Georgia Oakley for 'Blue Jean', Marie Lidén for 'Electric Malady', Elena Sánchez Bellot for 'Rebellion' and Katy Brand for 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' for the award and her coming-of-age drama was also up for Outstanding British Film but lost out to 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'