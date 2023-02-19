Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker is “doing as well as expected” and focusing on being the “best mom she can”.

The 35-year-old professional dancer, who had three children with Stephen and was left devastated he was found dead on December 13 aged 40, posted her first social media video since the tragedy on Saturday (19.02.23) to thank her followers for their love and support, and a source has said it is a sign she is coping as best she can with her grief.

An insider added to People on Sunday (19.02.23): “Her first priority is the kids, and she is being the best mom she can be.

“The support from friends has been invaluable.”

Before her video on Saturday, Allison had largely stayed away from social media aside from posting tributes to her late husband.

In January she shared a dedication to Stephen on Instagram, in which she remembered him as a “true beacon of light”.

On Saturday, Allison – who married Stephen in 2013 and had daughter Weslie, 14, son Maddox, six, and three-year-old daughter Zaia with the dancer – said in her Instagram video: “I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.

“He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people.

“Joy to people’s homes, you know, from dance or love. And that’s not gonna change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day.”

Stephen became a regular DJ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ from 2014, before he rose to become co-executive producer of the show in 2020.

Ellen, 65, said about him in a clip on social media in December: “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it.

“The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honour tWitch I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing. “That’s the way we honour him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing... (tWitch) was pure light, as everybody in the comments said.

“If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him you saw it. Let’s honour him and think about him and send love to one another.”