Emma Mackey "didn't prepare anything" for her BAFTA acceptance speech.

The 27-year-old actress - who got her breakthrough role as Maeve Wiley in Netflix hit 'Sex Education' but has since starred as late writer Emily Bronte in 'Emily' and is due to appear in 'Barbie' later this year - was nominated alongside 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' star Naomi Ackie,'All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt' actress Sheila Atim, Daryl McCormack and 'Sex Education' co-star Aimee Lou Wood for the EE Rising Star Award at the 76th British Academy Film Awards but appeared to be nervous when her name was called out as the winner on Sunday (19.02.23) as she kissed her boyfriend Dan Whitlam and rushed up to the stage to accept the honour.

Speaking live on stage at the Royal Festival Hall, she said: "Hi! I didn't prepare anything! Thank you BAFTA, thank you to EE, thank you to everyone who voted. Sheila, Naomi, and Daryl."

The 'Death on the Nile' actress went on to add that it was "such an honour" to have been nominated alongside the likes of the 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' actor and joked that she would "do all the classics" as she thanked her parents, friends and agents for all of their support throughout her career.

She added: "I'm so proud to have been nominated alongside you, this is such an honour. Thank you to my agents, thank you to my family, thank you to all of my friends my mum, and dad. I'll do the classics but you know, that's how it is!"