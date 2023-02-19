Cate Blanchett admitted her role in 'Tar' could have been "career-ending" as she collected the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The 53-year-old actress stars as a renowned conductor who is accused of sexual abuse in the 2022 psychological drama and undertook training for the role but explained that the job could have been "very dangerous" for her as she collected the award, having beaten Viola Davis, Ana de Armas , Danielle Deadwyler, Dame Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh to the prize.

Speaking live on stage at the 76th EE British Academy Film Awards from the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (19.02.23), she said: "Thank you so much to BAFTA. This is extraordinary. I didn't prepare anything because it's been such an extraordinary year for women. All of my fellow nominees, the conversation with you off the screen and on the screen it's been nothing short of remarkable and we know that we're just the tip of the iceberg, Every year, these idiosyncratic and remarkable performances just break down the myth that women's experience is monolithic. This was a very dangerous, and career-ending potentially, um yeah, well, undertaking. It does take an army. It's the ensemble, it's all of the people who spend hours and hours [working] every single day.

The Academy Award-winning star has been married to playwright Andrew Upton for almost 30 years and has Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15, and seven-year-old Edith and went on to dedicate the award to her family because she had to spend so much time away from them whilst shooting the project in Germany.

She added: "So thank you to the cast and crew, but this really does belong to my family. Thank you so much for letting me go because this was really - it took a lot. And it took me away from you an enormous a lot. An enormous a lot? I don't know what that means but that was the state I was in! Thank you Andrew darling, thank you to my mum, and thank you my four extraordinary children."