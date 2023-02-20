Mama June has married Justin Stroud again with all her family present.

After the couple secretly tied the knot at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022, the loved-up pair held an intimate beach ceremony in Panama City, Florida on Saturday (18.02.23).

Those in attendance included June's daughters Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, Jessica 'Chubbs' Shannon and Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, and her grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley.

And June claims it's the first time they'd all been together since 2014.

She told ET: "This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014, so it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

Breaking from tradition, June and Justin decided not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen by their side as they said their vows again, making it the ultimate family affair.

She explained: "We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids.

"All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

The nuptials will air on 'Mama June: Family Crisis' from May 5 on WE TV.

The 43-year-old reality star and her 34-year-old partner's courthouse wedding came less than a year of dating.

And her daughters claimed they were shocked to discover the news through their mom's marriage certificate and alleged she denied she got married following a custody hearing.

Lauryn said at the time: "Sure enough it was a receipt addressed to her for a marriage certificate.

"I didn’t say anything. I did not say nothing at all."

She continued: "Genuinely I was waiting for her to be like, 'OK y'all, I went up and got married.'

"We got out to the parking lot and said, 'Well congratulations on being married, I got the receipt in the mail' and she was like, 'No, no, no, I didn't get married. I didn't get married.'"

Alana said: "I wasn't hurt. I was more shocked because my mama always said that she would never get married and that she would never go off and just get married with somebody.

"She was scared of marriage to say the least.

"And now she just got married with this dude she hadn't even known a whole year yet."

The same month they got wed, the pair had been spotted ring shopping in Alabama.

June had gushed over how serious their relationship was getting.

She said: "We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months."

It's the first time June has been officially married, although she was engaged to Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson for 16 months and the pair had a commitment ceremony.

However, they went their separate ways in 2014.

Before Justin, June was in a relationship with Geno Doak, who she alleged was abusive and has a troubled past.

On her reality show, 'Mama June: Road to Redemption', she said: "You know, I should've left Geno a long time ago. He got domestic violence charges. I shouldn't have dropped those, but I was scared like a lot of women are."

The exes were arrested following a domestic dispute in 2019, and she claimed she feared for her life after that incident.

The 'Dumb and Dumber' actress has Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 17, Anna, 28, Lauryn, 23, and Jessica, 26, from her previous relationships.