Bella Thorne refused to sign a naked picture of herself.

The 25-year-old actress once took part in a risque photo shoot for GQ Magazine where she posed topless but when she was stopped on the street and asked her to sign a copy of the magazine for a man hoping to sell it, she declined because she felt it was "inappropriate."

She said: "I signed things, yeah. I don’t really care but I did tell someone off yesterday. I normally don’t tell them off but they offended me. It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover. It’s super sexy and my butt is out and I’m wearing lingerie and I’m topless. I said I wouldn’t sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, “No, I’m not signing that.” He pulled out another photo of a magazine with another sexy image. He was like, 'Come on, Bella. Sign it for me.' I didn’t like it. It was inappropriate!"

The 'Measure of Revenge' star - who also operates a profile on the adults-only website OnlyFans - went on to claim that the autograph collector also wanted her to sign "inappropriate" photos taken when she was underage and although she understands that the man was just trying to make a living, still refused as she declared "enough is enough."

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "There was some stuff there from a Candies campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, 'Give me something else.' He said, 'Aren’t they all sexy?' No, enough is enough. But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that. It was just that I was under 18 and it’s inappropriate.