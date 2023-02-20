Cate Blanchett has often been "struck" by how much she has in common with refugees.

The 53-year-old actress was amongst a host of other stars inlcuding the likes of Bill Nighy, Colin Farrell, and Michelle Yeoh to wear a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees blue ribbon whilst on the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (19.02.23) to show solidarity with those who have fled their home country as she noted that film is the "connective tissue" that can unite us all.

She said: "What I love about film is the way it draws us into compelling human themes to uncover the connective tissue that binds us all. Whenever I have met refugees - in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, here in the UK, or back home in Australia - what has struck me has not been their 'otherness' but how many things we share in common."

The 'Tar' actress - who later won the BAFTA for Best Leading Actress for her role as a disgraced conductress in the 2022 drama movie - was joined in wearing the accessory by Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini, who called for "peace" in the world as she paid tribute to those in her home country of Syria, which, along with Turkiye, has been devastated by the Kahramanmaras earthquake, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 46,000 people.

She said: "It’s really incredible to see so many artists wear a blue ribbon tonight in solidarity with refugees and displaced people around the world. Especially right now after the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and my home country of Syria. My people – and so many others – are hurting. They need our support. We all need peace."

Meanwhile, 'Loki' star Gugu Mbatha-Raw described the ribbon s a "symbol of solidarity" to those who have had to flee their home countries because of conflict.

She said: "This ribbon is a symbol of our solidarity to all those who have been forced to flee their homes whoever they are and wherever they have come from.".