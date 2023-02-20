Pink doesn't blame Christina Aguilera for the issues around recording 'Lady Marmalade'.

The 43-year-old star recently again admitted shooting the video with the 'Dirrty' hitmaker, Lil' Kim and Mýa for their 2001 cover version of the song was not enjoyable and despite fans thinking she was laying the blame at the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer, Pink insisted anyone who thinks that is "nuts".

Responding to the speculation, she tweeted: "Y'all are nuts.

"Xtina had s*** to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now - I’m not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened."

The 'Just Like a Pill' singer insisted she had no interest in "drama".

She wrote: "I’m zero percent interested in your f****** drama.

"If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling.

"And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s***

"Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a**.(sic)"

Talk of tensions had resurfaced after Pink spoke about the shoot in a new interview with Buzzfeed and admitted making the video wasn't "very fun" to make, while singling out only Kim and Mya for praise.

She said: "It wasn't very fun to make. I'm all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities...Kim and Mýa were nice.

"I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the make-up. It was just...There was some annoying things happening that day."

Speaking previously about tensions on set, Pink explained in a 2009 VH1 'Behind the Music' special: "[Record executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part.'

"I stood up, and I said, 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f****** meeting's about.'"

However, Christina has shared her own version of events, and insisted she was "intimidated" by Pink.

She said: "I know she had some, you know, feelings or whatever about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down and all that, and I know the actual video, she intimidated me, because she was a little heckling me in the audience, a little bit behind the director and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?'

"That's what she did back then. But she's like, you know, she's a different person now—she's a mom, she's like, she's cool."