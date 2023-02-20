Rebel Wilson’s Tiffany engagement ring for Ramona Agruma was a 2.55-carat sparkler.

The 42-year-old actress announced her engagement to designer Ramona, 37, on Sunday (19.02.23), more than six months after she first announced their relationship to the world and admitted it was "amazing" to have been able to pop the question with a 2.55-carat diamond ring designed by the esteemed jewellery company because the firm holds special significance in their romance.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "It's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring. Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021. So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star had been rumoured to have become engaged to Ramona since they became parents to daughter Royce Lillian in November via surrogate and although she initially denied that the two were set to tie the knot, revealed the news that wedding is now on the cards after she got down on one knee while on a trip to Disneyland.

Rebel posted two photos of them at Disneyland wearing matching pink tops emblazoned with hearts and captioned the images: “We said YES! Thank you

@tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical

surprise!”

One of the two images showed Rebel holding out Ramona’s hand adorned with a huge diamond sparkler.

The other showed Rebel proposing on one knee in front of Disneyland’s Cinderella Castle.

The 'Senior Year' actress was introduced to Ramona by a mutual friend in 2021, and said about the start of their relationship: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”