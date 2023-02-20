Australian radio host Joel Creasey has claimed a security guard told him he would be arrested if he left an event early hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 32-year-old stand-up and radio presenter claimed the former 'Suits' actress, 41, was "five hours late" to the "morning tea for youth leaders", which he had "snuck in" to with someone else's invite.

Appearing on Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa radio show, he alleged: "She was still a member of the royal family at the time, and I went to a morning tea for youth leaders aged under 30. I just snuck in.

I think the invite was for [fellow comedian] Josh Thomas and I took it. I went along and she was five hours late.

"She's done a Madonna. I said, 'Can I leave? I don't care about her that much.'"

However, the request to leave didn't go down well with the security guard, who he claims warned him: "No, you can't leave. We'll arrest you."

Joel recalled: "And I'm like, 'Wow.' Turns out it's easier to leave the royal family than it is one of their events! So we didn't really hit it off."

Meghan and Harry quit as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Joel's claims come after the duke and duchess were mocked as "dumb and stupid" in an episode of South Park'.

Although the couple was not named in the cartoon, which was titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour', they bear a strong resemblance to the central characters The Prince and Princess of Canada, who simultaneously requested privacy while drawing attention to themselves.

The episode began with the news that the Queen of Canada had died, with the pair arriving for her funeral and being booed by other royals for their attitude towards the monarchy - with one even farting on the Princess of Canada's face.

Another scene showed the couple boarding their private jet for a global 'We Want Privacy' tour, taking in countries including Australia, India, and France as the pair chanted about their dream of being left alone.

Later in the episode, the couple appear on 'Good Morning Canada' and hold up signs, with the prince's saying "We want privacy" and the princess holding one carrying the slogan "Stop looking at us".

Asked if he hates journalists, the prince agrees but the couple then storm off the show when the host points out his royal guest is also a journalist because of his new book 'Waaagh', which has a very similar cover to that of Harry's memoir 'Spare'.

The couple eventually moves to South Park in their quest for a normal life, infuriating locals, in particular their new neighbour, Kyle.

The youngster moans: "They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book."

And while the group's classmates sit discussing the "prince and his wife" in the school dining hall, he ranted: "It‘s seriously driving me crazy.

“I‘m sick of hearing about them. But I can’t get away from them, they’re everywhere. In my f****** face."

Stan replied: "Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."