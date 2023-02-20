Katie Price is happy to be single.

The former glamour model split from fiance Carl Woods late last year but she isn't looking for a new man because she's content just hanging out with her five children, Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, and is busy focusing on her work.

She said: “I like being on my own. I’m single and love my own space. I’m just enjoying time with the kids and I want to throw myself into work.

“I’m in the right headspace and I will never, ever go back to my low point. I’m going to shock everyone. I’m going to turn everything around and just be bigger and better than ever. Watch this space. And never underestimate the Pricey.”

Katie went into rehab in 2021 after being involved in a drink-driving crash while banned from being behind the wheel, but has been having weekly therapy and now feels better than ever.

She told the new issue of OK! magazine: “As much as people love or hate me, it’s true that no matter how much I get knocked down, I always end up coming back up.

“My mind is in the right place. I need to bring the Pricey empire back. I want to bring back the perfumes, the underwear, the swimwear, the pyjama range. And I will do it. I feel in control.

“Sometimes you have to experience the lows to be able to enjoy the highs. The sessions help. Sometimes I think, ‘I don’t need it this week’, but I still go and it makes me feel better.

" I’ve nearly finished my community service, so once that’s done, I can start fresh. I don’t want any more drama in my life!”

The 44-year-old beauty unveiled a tattoo of Princess' face across her calf last month but she's planning to get inkings of all her brood and only went for her eldest daughter first because she knew it would be the most "painful" design.

She said: “The reason I started with Princess is she’s got the long curly hair, so hers is the most painful and takes the longest. It’s not because there’s any favouritism! Princess loves it. She was like, ‘I’m your favourite!’ I was like, ‘No, I love you all the same’.”