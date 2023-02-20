Police were called to John Mayer's home after his team spotted a trespasser.

The 'Your Body is a Wonderland' hitmaker wasn't at the Los Angeles property last month when his security guards saw someone on camera roaming the house, prompting a call to local cops.

Sources told TMZ the unidentified person disappeared after getting out of the camera's range and when police arrived, a search on foot and with a helicopter proved unsuccessful in finding the intruder.

Officers didn't search inside the house because John's security team told them no alarms had been triggered and they felt the house was safe.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old singer - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry - recently admitted he no longer "really dates" after getting sober six years ago.

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, he said: "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of… it's not patterned anymore.

"I don't really date — I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."

Despite not dating anymore, John noted he still believes in the idea of long lasting love rather than fleeting romance.

He said: "Every relationship I've ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance.

"My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested.

"I've always sought potential for a long-term relationship."