Carey Mulligan is said to have laughed off being wrongly named Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs.

The 37-year-old pregnant star, who is expecting her third baby with her Mumford and Sons singer husband Marcus Mumford, 36, had been nominated for her role in #MeToo drama ‘She Said’ alongside winner Kerry Condon – but was incorrectly told she was the winner in a blunder by a sign language interpreter at Sunday’s (19.02.23) awards ceremony.

It was presented by deaf ‘CODA’ actor Troy Kotsur, 54, and even though he correctly signed Kerry, 40, as the winner, his interpreter who joined him on stage said the gong belonged to Carey – who look stunned when her name was announced.

BBC One cut the moment out of its coverage of the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall, which was on a 30-minute delay for viewers.

But a source told MailOnline on Sunday night about Carey’s reaction: “Carey was a really good sport and laughing about the mix up.

“She looked visibly shocked when her name was announced.”

After gasps were heard at the event following the gaffe, the interpreter said: “This is a bad moment.”

After Kerry picked up the gong for playing Colin Farrell’s despairing sister Siobhán Súilleabháin in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, host Richard E Grant, 65, joked: “A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan.”

Kerry, 40, took to the stage and paid tribute to ‘Banshees’ director Martin McDonagh, 52, saying: “Thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career.

"You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She added backstage about being in shock about landing the award: “The whole thing was this blackout weird moment, all I remember seeing is all the boys looking at me, it was really surreal.

“When you get up there let me tell you, you don't know what’s going on.”

The blunder had echoes of the 2017 Oscars, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway wrongly announced ‘La La Land’ as Best Picture winner over actual victor ‘Moonlight’.