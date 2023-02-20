Paul Mescal will begin filming on 'Gladiator 2' this summer.

The 27-year-old actor is set to star in the long-awaited sequel to Sir Ridley Scott's historical epic and has now revealed that production is set to start later this year.

Quizzed about the movie at the BAFTAs on Sunday (19.02.23), Paul told Deadline: "In the summer. I'm not sure when the exact start date is but soon."

It was previously reported that the movie had been delayed due to Paul's theatre commitments as he is currently playing Stan Kowalski in 'A Streetcar Named Desire' on London's West End.

Specific details about the flick remain a closely-guarded secret but it has been confirmed that Mescal will take on the role of Lucius – the son of Connie Nielsen's character Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the original film.

Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as Maximus Decimus Meridius in the project – that is due to be released in 2024 with Scott returning as director – and explained that it won't be a "direct sequel" to the Oscar-winning original.

The 58-year-old star said: "Yeah we've had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he's shaping the story.

"But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the 'My name is' speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he's now the Emperor.

"I don't know what else happens at that point, so that's the idea. So it's not a remake. And it's not a direct sequel. It's not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something."