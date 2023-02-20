Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that casting for the new James Bond is yet to begin.

The 62-year-old producer and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson are responsible for finding the actor to replace Daniel Craig as the legendary spy but confirmed that there is currently no script or cast in place for the next 007 film.

Speaking to LADbible at the BAFTAs on Sunday (19.02.23), Barbara said of the speculation: "No, we haven't even started casting yet.

"There isn't even a script."

A number of actors – including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Rege Jean-Page – have been linked with the part and suggested previously that it would be a "couple of years" before a decision was made on the identity of the new Bond as film chiefs have to convince the actor that they are taking on a long-term role.

Speaking last year, Broccoli said: "The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]. A lot of people think, ‘Oh yeah, it’d be fun to do one!' Well. That ain’t gonna work!"

Barbara also explained that finding an actor to play the next 007 is more than just simply re-casting the part and is more about finding the person who can "re-invent" the role completely.

She said: "That’s why, when people go, ‘Oh, who are you going to get?’ It’s not just about casting an actor for a film. It’s about a reinvention, and ‘Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?'

"And then, once we figure that out, who’s the right person for that particular reinvention? With [Craig], when we had the conversation at this very table about, you know, [whether he was] going to do it, he said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it. I really want to be a part of it, the whole thing.’ And he lived to regret that! But it’s a big commitment. It’s not just showing up for a couple of months of filming."