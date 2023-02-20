Shania Twain has always been "very shy" about her body.

The 57-year-old country star began to feel "tortured" by her body when she was a child but eventually found "freedom" from her insecurities when she appeared topless in the music video for 'You're Still The One' in 1997.

She said: "I’ve been very shy about my body from a very young age… to the point where I would not go to the beach in a bathing suit… I would say probably really tortured by it from the age of 10. I was 30 when I had my first radio hit… In that video, I’m braless, I’m allowing the platform of stepping out of my daily self into this world of video-making and making decisions that give me this freedom to, like, do things I wouldn’t normally do in my daily life."

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hitmaker posed topless once again her “Waking Up Dreaming” single cover in 2022 and reflected that the shoot has meant she has found a "confidence" in seeing her own body.

She told ExtraTV: "It meant, can I look at myself in the mirror with the lights on? Now, I’m really looking at myself and going, ‘Okay, look, things are sagging… All kinds of things that, you know, I don’t want to really show off. I do this naked photo shoot and it changed everything for me. I want to be able to stand, but go, ‘Yes, I am a woman that is comfortable in her own skin. It’s not like I’m trying to show my nakedness to the world, I’m trying to show that confidence in your own nakedness is necessary."