Catherine, Princess of Wales wore the same Alexander McQueen dress to the 2023 BAFTAs that she was first seen wearing in 2019.

The 41-year-old royal - who has been married to Prince William since 2011 and has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis with him - returned to the red carpet for the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday (19.02.23) for the first time in three years and recycled an outfit she had worn to the ceremony previously.

Catherine wore a one-shoulder gown designed by Alexander McQueen but added a couple of new twists to the look in the form of a pair of black opera gloves and some floral earrings from high street shop Zara, whilst the Prince of Wales - who has served as the President of BAFTA since 2010 - opted for a bow-tie and black dinner suit and black loafer shoes.

The Prince and Princess are regulars on the red carpet at the ceremony, but pulled out of their planned 2021 appearance following the death of Prince Philip, who passed away just one day before the awards show - which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic - took place on 10 April at the age of 99, and last year the pair were absent due to "diary constraints."

However, the Prince of Wales - who was known as the Duke of Cambridge prior to the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth last September - did make an appearance by way of a video message where he noted he was "extremely proud" of the work that the awards body continues to undertake.

He said: "As President of BAFTA, I am extremely proud to see the work that BAFTA undertakes year-round to provide opportunities and support for talented people to develop successful careers in film, games, and television."