Ubisoft has a "very strong improved version" of the much-delayed 'Skull and Bones' to share with players.

The gaming giant recently explained how it was forced to delay games such as 'Skulls and Bones' and scrap unannounced titles entirely, due to the sheer volume of projects on its books.

'Skull and Bones' now seemingly won't release until 2024 after being pushed back multiple times.

It was originally set to be released in late 2018. It was then going to come out in November 2022, before being moved again to March 9, 2023.

And now, fans are awaiting news on another release date "very soon".

Responding to concerns from an investor at a recent earnings call, Ubisoft's chief financial officer Frederick Duguet reassured them that they have "a very strong improved version" that has been play tested.

He said: “We’ve been very happy with the playtest that we’ve seen in early January [and] we have a very strong improved version to show to players that they haven’t seen yet.

“So this is really what we are going to leverage in the next month to drive more momentum on the game.”

CEO Yves Guillemot said during the call last week: “We cancelled a few games because we needed to make space for other games that are in development in the company, and that’s really helping all the other games that are progressing well."

He added: “Now we feel we have the right number of games, knowing that we will launch a lot of games in financial year ’24 that will also give space for the other games that are on the way in the company.

“If we look at 24 months, the number of games in the company in work in the company will go down quite a lot, and that will give more space to all the games we have on the way. Having said that, we know that many of those games are also going to have post-launch content, and this will take a certain number of teams and talents to actually create that content.”

Ubisoft axed a further three unannounced games after four were cancelled last year.