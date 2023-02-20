Suki Waterhouse is "shocked" she's still "so happy" with Robert Pattinson.

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress has never spent longer than two months apart from 'The Batman' star since they got together in 2018 and he still makes her laugh just as much as he always had.

She said: “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years...

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star will always try to find the time to see the 36-year-old actor whenever she has a break in her schedule, no matter how small.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days.”

After initially making her name as a model, Suki has enjoyed acting success and will turn to the 'Twilight Saga' star for help before a big audition.

She said: “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa.”

The couple prefer to lead their lives as quietly as possible, so favour going out in areas "where it's older people" away from scrutiny, but Suki admitted her boyfriend can be paranoid.

She said: “That’s part of his bit, wearing a mask … but he thinks people are chasing him even if we’re on the couch.

“He’s just got that mentality.”

The 'Bad Batch' actress wants to have children at some point but is aware there's no perfect time to do so, though she insists a career break to start a family would be "worth it".

She said: “You have to be like, ‘I’m going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,’ but it’s going to be worth it.

“I can’t wait. I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”