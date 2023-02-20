A UK man will be extradited from Spain over the suspected hacking of celebs Twitter accounts, rule court.

James O’Connor, a 23-year-old internet personality originally from Liverpool, will face legal action in the United States in connection to allegations that he hacked more than 130 profiles, including that of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden after being arrested in the city of Estepona in summer 2021.

A statement issued by the court shared all the conditions had been reached to put James in the hands of US law enforcement. He stands accused on 14 counts, which include alleged crime revelation of secrets, membership of a criminal gang, illegal access to computer systems and money laundering.

They claim that James hacked into the accounts and then requested their followers send bitcoin to an account, which was accompanied with guarantees to double their investment.

Among other alleged crimes, the court also detailed that James is also believed to have gotten access to an undeclared high profile person’s Snapchat and used the threat of leaking nudes to demand money.

The court’s decision around James - who uses the online alias of ‘Plugwalk Joe’ - needs to be confirmed by the Spanish cabinet, which typically agrees with their recommendations.

James’ lawyers tried to fit the ruling by arguing the crimes ought to be answered in a Spanish court as they took place there. The decision - which can be appealed - was met with apparent apathy from James.

He told the New York Times: "I don't care - they can come arrest me.

"I would laugh at them. I haven't done anything."

In 2021, a then-17 year-old Graham Ivan Clark was given a three year sentence at a Florida juvenile court for his involvement in the hacking.