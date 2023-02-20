OnlyFans model Diana Deets has taken her own life.

The 24-year-old influencer – who was known also known as coconut Kitty – died by suicide earlier this month, a post on her Instagram account has revealed.

The post, addressed to "all lovers and fans of Coconut" featured a black square and then a second image with information about a suicide and crisis helpline.

The accompanying caption read: "Last Sunday, Coconut took her own life. It’s unfair. Life isn’t fair.

“We wish you guys could get to know her the way her friends and family did. She was such a light to this world, truly, she was always glowing.

“You could never slow that girl down. She was so hard headed and strong, but also just so kind. With the biggest heart we have ever known. She was always trying to lift everyone up around her, she wanted everyone to win.

“She always took in animals that needed a home. She was the type of person who would drop everything to help you with your problems and would always be in your corner. She would go to war for you if anyone ever dare try to hurt someone she loved.

“That smile of hers could light up a whole room, it would turn your whole day around. And her laugh. Her laugh was so contagious. She was so funny. She would get you to laugh till you couldn’t breathe. She loved to dance and sing, and just be herself.

“She was always her true self with her family and friends.

“Her energy was so pure. And we wish so much that we could have taken some of the darkness that was weighing on her heart. She always felt so deeply, with her whole body, mind, and soul. She loved creating. She loved to make art and to express herself and we know a lot of you loved her too and she was always so grateful for you all. She was so strong for so long. She was amazing and just a beautiful person.”

The post urged Diana’s 5.4 million followers to check in on their friends and family and make sure they know they are loved, as she always did for her own children.

It continued: “We miss her so much and life is never going to be the same without her. She was a mom, a sister, a daughter, a best friend and a role model for so many of you. Above all she loved her kids and being a mom.

“Her kids were her whole world. She was devoted to them and she wanted to make sure that they were loved. And they were so loved.

“All we ask is that you check on your friends and loved ones. You never truly know what someone is going through. Call them and tell them you love them.

“You never know how much time you’ll have left with the people you love.

“We love you forever Coconut, rest easy beautiful.”