Cruz Beckham was told he is his parents’ “everything” as he turned 18.

The budding singer – born in Madrid when his former England captain father David was playing in LaLiga for Real Madrid – reached the landmark age on Monday (20.02.23), which was marked by sentimental social media posts by his mum and dad.

His former Spice girl mum Victoria Beckham, 48, said alongside a throwback clip of Cruz singing: “Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar.”

David Beckham, 47, also posted a clip of Cruz singing when he was younger, which he captioned:

Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy – to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie.”

The ex-footballer added heart emojis to his post, and tagged Victoria as well as the three other kids he has with Victoria – sons Brooklyn, 23, and Romeo, 20, as well as 11-year-old daughter Harper.

While his brother Brooklyn is an aspiring chef and Romeo wants to follow in his dad’s steps as a footballer, Cruz appears to want to be a singer like his mum.

He released his first single, the Christmas song ‘If Everyday was Christmas’ which peaked at No7 in the iTunes chart, aged 11 and it was reported last year he had been signed to Tap Music, which helped launched the careers of Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Lana del Ray.

A source told The Sun at the time: “The fact that such a well-established and successful management company has taken on Cruz proves there is faith that he is the real deal.

“Everyone has been really impressed with what they have heard so far and he is working hard to develop his songs.

“His parents’ fame means there are big expectations and he has a lot to prove. But the most important thing is that everyone insists his voice is better than his mum’s.”