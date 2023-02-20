Aubrey Plaza stole a note from Joe Biden's desk in the White House.

The 38-year-old actress and the US president both grew up in the state of Delaware, which became a topic of conversation when the pair occasionally crossed paths - but the 'White Lotus' actress was incensed to have her suspicions confirmed that the politician didn't actually remember her and relied on briefing notes.

She said: "We shot ['Parks and Recreation'] at the White House when he was the Vice-President, and they gave us a tour of the Vice-President’s office....

"Whenever I see him, he always tells me the same story. His first wife went to the same high school that I went to, so he always tells me about how he used to wait outside the convent for her, because it’s an all-girls Catholic school—and it’s a very sweet story, but I’ve heard it a lot. I was, like, 'I know, Joe! She went to Ursuline!'

"But then, later, I saw a note on his desk that had been written by his assistant on official White House stationery that said, 'Aubrey Plaza' —underlined— 'Wilmington, Delaware. You met her at the Joe Biden youth-leadership conference when she was sixteen.' There were bullet points about me.

"And I was, like, 'I knew it! He doesn’t remember me at all!' But that’s how politicians are, you know?

"I pocketed it, and Mike Schur, the creator of 'Parks and Rec', was horrified. He was, like, 'You cannot steal from the White House!' And I was, like, 'I don’t give a s***! I know what he did! He didn’t know me!' "

Aubrey - who no longer has the note - is certain security staff inside the presidential building knew what she'd done.

She added to the New Yorker: "I stole it right off his desk. And there’s got to be cameras in the White House. But they didn’t do anything to me."

The 'Funny People' actress first crossed paths with Joe when she was just 16 at his eponymous youth leadership conference and she recalled how she had a "stare down" with him because she was so "angry" about the format of the event.

She explained: "The whole point of the conference was to allow students to speak out on different issues...

"It was supposed to be, like, 'Let’s get the students’ point of view.' But I was very Tracy-Flick-in-'Election'-style aggressive as a student.

"I was really angry about the conference - and, in fact, I had a stare-down with Joe Biden from the audience, because he asked how it went, and I raised my hand immediately, and I was, like, 'It’s bulls***. This conference sucks. You didn’t let us talk. This was supposed to be about the students.'

"I was always trying to rabble-rouse at that point. And he did not like it. I remember his face got really red. He used to get really fiery when he would make speeches. It was crazy."