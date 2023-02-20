Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are "spending time together".

The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old music star have been romantically linked to each other in recent weeks, and a source close to the situation has now confirmed that Kendall "likes him and is having fun".

The insider told PEOPLE: "Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.

"She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

The brunette beauty and the 'Mia' hitmaker were recently spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

However, so far, they've remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance.

Kendall has previously dated NBA players Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker. The catwalk star has also described herself as a love-at-first-sight kind of person.

She shared: "I am very much someone who, I am love-at-first-sight type of person. I know I am gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you.

"I have this overwhelming feeling. And that doesn’t happen a lot for me. I am not the kind of person who can gradually fall in love with someone. I don’t understand that. I’m a really straightforward person."

Kendall also compared her love life to her passions for modelling and horseback riding.

Kendall - who split from Devin in 2022 - said: "With modelling it is the same feeling I had with riding where it is an undeniable feeling. I knew that I loved it so much. I can connect it with my love life."