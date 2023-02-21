Shawn Mendes is determined to "heal".

The 24-year-old pop star cancelled his Wonder: The World Tour in July in order to focus on his mental health, and Shawn has revealed that he's been attending therapy sessions over recent months.

He explained: "The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Shawn is convinced he's done the right thing for his mental wellbeing.

The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker also appreciates the support he's received.

He told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.

"I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."

Shawn previously revealed that he was cancelling his tour due to mental health issues.

The chart-topping star - who dated Camila Cabello between 2019 and 2021 - also thanked his fans for their support.

He said in a statement: "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."