Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny "have a flirty vibe".

The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old star were spotted together in Los Angeles over the weekend and they're said to be "enjoying each other’s company".

A source said: "Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe. It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other."

The celebrity duo enjoyed a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber over the weekend, and they've had a "fun" time together so far.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far."

Bad Bunny recently purchased a house in Los Angeles and "has spent a lot more time there".

The 'Mia' hitmaker is also loving spending so much time with Kendall.

Another source said: "Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun."

Meanwhile, Kendall - who has previously dated NBA players Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker - is thrilled that she's taken control of her own career over recent years.

The brunette beauty - who is one of the world's best-paid models - said: "I’m a control freak at heart.

"At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial - whatever it was. That was my job.

"Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered - and it has been really amazing."