Dame Emma Thompson became "seriously ill" each time she attended the Academy Awards.

The 63-year-old actress found the "pressure and glare" of the Oscars "too much" to deal with, admitting she developed a "sort of allergy" to such occasions.

She said: "Both times I had to do the Oscars I got seriously ill. I found the pressure and glare of it too much.

"It's astonishing - and then afterwards you want to lie down in a dark room. You think, 'Please don't ask me any questions or make me talk about myself.'

"I quickly developed a sort of allergy to that part of the job. I'm lucky - I think it must be awful if you're James Bond."

Emma won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 1992 movie 'Howards End' and she also landed a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar after she wrote the screenplay for 1995 film 'Sense and Sensibility'.

But the actress - who has also appeared in the likes of 'Love Actually', 'Saving Mr Banks', The Remains of the Day' and the 'Harry Potter' franchise - has insisted she didn't ever dream of becoming a big Hollywood star.

She said: "I had no ambition of wanting to be a movie star. It didn't occur to me.

"The first acting I did on telly was 'Tutti Frutti' [1987] with Robbie Coltrane. I got that by accident because they needed a woman who could do a Scottish accent and Robbie said, 'Ask Thompson.' "

Emma has been married to her second husband Greg Wise for 20 years - after she was initially married to actor and filmmaker Sir Kenneth Branagh from 1989 to 1995 - but the star insists romantic love is "a myth and quite dangerous".

She added to the Radio Times magazine: "It's philosophically helpful and uplifting to remember that romantic love is a myth and quite dangerous. We really do have to take it with a massive pinch of salt.

"To think sensibly about love and the way it can grow is essential. Long-term relationships are hugely difficult and complicated! If anyone thinks that happy ever after has a place in our lives, forget it!"