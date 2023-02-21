Jude Law has reportedly fathered his seventh child.

The ‘Alfie’ actor, 50, who already has six kids with four different women, was seen with his behavioural psychologist wife Phillipa Coan, 35, pushing a pram with a newborn inside as they walked through Heathrow Airport, London, prompting speculation the paid have had their second baby together.

Pictures printed by The Sun on Monday (20.02.23) also showed another woman pushing a buggy with the couple’s first child, who they had in September 2020 juts more than a year after they tied the knot.

Jude – born David Jude Law – announced his sixth child was on the way in May 2020 to Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’, and said he was open to having more kids.

When asked what he had been dong with his time in lockdown, ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ star replied: “I’ve been gardening. Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So there you go.”

He added he and Phillipa felt “blessed” they could “nest as a family”.

Jude said about being open to adding even more kids to his brood with Phillipa: “I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with... the idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.

“We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults... and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun.”

Jude and Phillipa married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall, London, in 2019, three months after their engagement was announced.

His first wife was actress Sadie Frost, 57, with whom Jude has children Rafferty, 26, Iris, 22, and 20-year-old Rudy.

He went on to have daughter, Sophia, 13, with model Samantha Burke, 38, and another girl, Ada, seven, with singer Catherine Harding, 32.

Jude’s relationship with actress Sienna Miller, 41, famously crumbled after Jude had an affair with his kids’ nanny in 2006, promoting him to say he was “deeply ashamed” over the fling and “upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us”.