Nick Jonas accidentally dropped a special gift on Valentine's Day.

The 30-year-old pop star is married to actress Priyanka Chopra and has 13-month-old Malti Marie with her and revealed that he had bought his daughter a cake for the special day on 14 February but had to buy another after he accidentally dropped it.

He said: "I went and bought a cake for my daughter and then on the way out the door, I dropped it and I had to go get another one."

Meanwhile, Nick's elder brother Kevin, 35, - who has daughters Alena, nine, and six-year-old Valentina with wife Danielle - revealed his shock that one of his children finally received a Valentine's Card from someone other than him, which she much preferred.

In the joint interview, he told ExtraTV: "My daughter got a Valentine from someone else and liked that way more than mine, so that’s new!"

The 'Burnin' Up' hitmakers shot to fame as teenagers along with their brother Joe, 33, as part of the Jonas Brothers and were regular faces on the Disney Channel whilst releasing a string of hit records but are set to release their comeback album later this year and Joe commented that 'The Album' is their "favourite" body of work so far.

He said: "We feel like this is some of our favorite body of work we’ve ever done. We’re all meeting each other at the same place… the music speaks for itself!"

Nick added said: "It’s a lot of music that our dad raised us on that kind of influenced the sound and our executive producer Jon Bellion, I think, did a really good job of kind of bringing all that together!"