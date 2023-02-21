Ed Sheeran is launching his own range of hot sauces.

The 32-year-old singer - who previously joined forces with Heinz to release a limited edition "Tomato Edchup", in which the tomato on the sauce's label donned glasses and a fringe to resemble the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - has been working with expert food producers for almost two years and has now revealed his new brand Tingly Ted's.

The condiment company, which is named after Ed's childhood nickname, will be selling Tingly and Xtra Tingly sauce around the world but the 'Shape of You' singer plans to take bottles with him wherever he goes in the world.

He said: "I love sauces, that's no secret. But the older I've got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

"I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn't wanna do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.

"I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters. The tingly and the xtra tingly. I've had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn't anything they don't go with (except bananas, don't do that).

"I'm so excited to bring this product out, it's genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do x."

The vegan-friendly sauces have no added colours, artificial flavours or preservatives, and the bottles are made from recycled materials and are fully recyclable.

To be one of the first to find out where you can get your paws on Tingly Ted’s, check www.instagram.com/tinglyteds or http://tinglyteds.com for further announcements.