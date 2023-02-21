Shonda Rhimes has teamed up with St. John on its new 'Own Your Power' spring campaign.

The Hollywood creator - who is behind the likes of 'Bridgerton', 'Scandal', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'How To Get Away With Murder' and more - has joined forces with the luxury brand, having worn their clothes "for years and years".

She told Women's Wear Daily: “St. John is a brand that I’ve always loved and I’ve been wearing for years and years.

"One of the great things about the clothes is my mom can wear them in her style and it looks like her and I can wear it in my style and it looks completely different and like me."

She has sported the brand's outfits for some key moments in her career, including her Time magazine cover in January 2022 when she wore one of their black turtleneck sweaters.

She explained: "That made the brand reach out to us and see if we wanted to do this partnership. So it was pretty authentic and it’s important to me that I actually like and wear the clothes.”

Meanwhile, Shonda also pointed to its history, having been founded in California in 1965 by Robert and Marie Gray.

She added: "I love that they’re an American company, that they were female founded…And I also love the fact that they are size inclusive.

"I’ve worn these clothes when I was an 18 and I’ve worn these clothes when I was a 10.”

The phrase 'Own Your Power' also continues the star's own legacy of inspiring women, which she's done through her on screen projects and her memoir 'Year of Yes'.

She said: "We were able to make this campaign really embody the sentiment that we all need to be proud and comfortable owning our power."