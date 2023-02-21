Heather Rae El Moussa is offering to share her breastfeeding experience with the world.

The reality star, 35, and her 41-year-old husband Tarek - who has Taylor, 12, and seven-year-old Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall – had their first child earlier this month and she took to social media on Monday (20.02.23) to explain to her three million followers that she "can’t get enough" of being mother to Tristan Jay and offered to publicly document her natural feeding process.

She said on Instagram: "New to the El Moussa crew. Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can’t get enough. The moment I held him in my arms he became my world. I’m thinking about sharing some things like my breastfeeding experience and how Tay and Bray have been with him so let me know if that’s something you guys want to hear or if there’s anything else."

The 'Selling Sunset' star weeks ago revealed becoming a new mother had left her more "exhausted" than she ever had been in her life.

She added: "I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life (prayer emoji.)"

When their newborn arrived, Heather and Tarek captioned a photo of their hands cradling the baby, whose face couldn't be seen: "Our baby boy is here (white heart emoji) 1.31.23. Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy (red heart emoji.)"

Near the end of the pregnancy, Heather said she had turned to alternative methods to induce labour such as using acupuncture and bouncing on an exercise ball.

She added: "I am just leaving acupuncture. I did acupuncture to induce labor, and I'll tell you guys a couple other things I’ve been doing.

"(I've been eating) dates, (drinking) raspberry tea, I did pressure point massage. I'm going on a lot of walks, obviously, some adult stuff, bouncing on an exercise ball, (and) acupuncture.

"Like, when I do walks, I walk kind of, like, an up-down (on the curb) and walks on the sand as well. (I'm) trying natural ways."