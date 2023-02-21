Gabrielle Union "didn't know what to do" when she became a stepmother.

The 50-year-old actress tied the knot with former NBA star Dwyane Wade, 41, in 2014 and became a stepmother to Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15 and nine-year-old Xavier - who he has from various relationships - and admitted she was unsure what her role was in the family as their mothers are still alive.

She said: "I think my journey to self – I had to go back to childhood and examine how I was parented. So when I became a stepmom I was like, I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing. They have a mom, she's alive. I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing, but like I'm here with them every day. Am I supposed to be a friend?"

The 'Bring It On' star eventually went on to have daughter Kavia, four, with Dwayne and went on to add that she had learn how to be "consistent" with her newfound brood and realised that a "one size fits all approach" was not going to work.

She told Hello Beautiful magazine: "I had to figure out how to be consistent and nurturing and compassionate and love for each of them. I knew that one size fits all was not gonna work."

Gabrielle previously explained that until she became a stepmother, she had no intention of becoming a parent herself until she tied the knot withh Dwyane and relaised that there was "nothing else" that she would rather do.

She said: "I never wanted kids. Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them!"