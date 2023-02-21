Adam Driver is reportedly set to be a dad for the second time.

The ‘Marriage Story’ actor, 39, was photographed unloading a baby bather with his actress wife of 10 years Joanne Tucker, 40, with whom he had a son in 2016, and who apparently has a new baby bump.

Snaps published by Page Six on Monday (20.02.23) showed the pair unpacking groceries and the baby equipment in front of their New York apartment, with Joanne wearing a cream jumper over her stomach.

Oscar nominee Adam and ‘American Rust’ actress Joanne, who married in 2013, are notoriously private about their family life and have still kept the name of their boy private from the public.

Joanne’s sister inadvertently revealed the actress was a mum when she made her Instagram account public in 2018, which revealed pregnancy pics from the pair’s joint baby shower and a reference to her and Joanne as “new moms”.

But Adam publicly confirmed he was a dad while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2020.

He joked during his opening monologue on the show: “I’m a husband. And a father. It’s in that order though. I’ve been very clear with my son about that, he’s second in everything.”

Adam has also made cryptic references to parenthood in interviews over the years.

The marine-turned-actor also told W magazine in 2017 he didn’t think he could “love anything more” than his dog, expect “maybe” his chid.

He said: “Like, I have a kid, maybe, and be like, (gestures dismissively.) But the dog!”

Adam and Joanne met at The Juilliard School in the early 2000s and the actor has hailed his partner for helping him “remain a normal person” amid the “Hollywood craziness”.

He has said: “She’ll persuade me to go and see old friends, even if I’m not really feeling like it.

“Having a person like that in your life is far more important than a successful career.”

In a chat with The New Yorker in 2019, Adam also praised Joanne for reading a “lot of books” and knowing “a lot of s***”, as well as being “very composed”.