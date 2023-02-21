Lily Rose Depp says she is “super aware” of her privilege amid the nepo baby row.

The 23-year-old model daughter of Johnny Depp, 59, and Vanessa Paradis, 50, spoke about the controversy as she posed topless for the cover of the new issue of i-D magazine, as criticism continues to rage over the amount of celebrities’ offspring who are following their famous parents footsteps into a showbiz career.

She told the publication when the issue came up in her chat: “I’m so careful about these conversations now.

“I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood.

“I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. “But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane.”

Lily, whose new HBO cult drama ‘The Idol’, in which she stars as fame hungry singer Jocelyn alongside the show’s creator The Weeknd, 33, added she suffers “imposter syndrome” despite having been raised in the worlds of modelling and acting.

She said about landing jobs in both areas: “You just have to jump in and have some kind of faith that, if they’ve chosen me, then hopefully I’ve been chosen for a reason. That’s all that you can do.

“By that same token, I think that there’s nothing more exciting than being like, ‘Wow, I’m so nervous. I feel so challenged by this. How on earth am I going to pull this off?‘

“You could ask for no better fuel to make you want to work really, really hard. If you’re not scared, then what’s the point? I like the fear a little bit.”

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, who is dating ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler, 31, recently said she won’t deny her “privilege” after she followed her mum into modelling.

But she insisted in the February issue of Elle magazine about how she wasn’t chosen for jobs due to her famous mother: “No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art.

“Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Critics have highlighted how Hollywood, Broadway and the music business is being increasingly filled with children of the showbiz elite – including Lily – along with Lily Collins, Emma Roberts, Colin Hanks, Margaret Qualley, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Maya Hawke, Lourdes Leon and Leni Klum.