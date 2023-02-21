'Valheim' is coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on March 14.

At the 2022 Xbox showcase, Microsoft revealed that the Viking sandbox survival game - which was originally released via Early Access on Steam in February 2021 - is expected to arrive on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in the spring of next year.

And now, there's an official release date.

Iron Gate Studio previously confirmed crossplay support between the Xbox and PC versions.

There's still no news on whether or not the game will come to the PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

The game has proved a huge success, even when it was in Early Access, when it sold more than two million copies in less than two weeks of release.

After a month, it sold five million copies and was one of the most-played games on Steam. And by July 2022, it had shifted 10 million copies on Steam.

The plot reads: "Valheim takes place in a world where slain Vikings go to prove themselves fit for the halls of Valhalla. As one such, the player begins with nothing and soon discovers that to reach the Norse afterlife, they must defeat the evils that stalk Valheim.

Led only by their instincts and occasional hints from a raven, the player must prepare to fight the sworn enemies of Odin himself."