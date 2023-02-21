The latest 'Gran Turismo 7' update adds PSVR2 support, a new "superhuman AI" opponent and more.

Update 1.29 is here, and brings with it five new cars in the Honda RA272 ’65, Italdesign Exeneo Vision Gran Turismo Street and Off-Road Mode, Citroën DS 21 Pallas ’70 and the Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) ’73.

As well as new cars, players will see the return of the Grand Valley map with a brand new look.

Sony announced: “A Gran Turismo classic, Grand Valley returns to the series with an all-new look. The full ‘Highway 1’ layout is a challenging course featuring full-throttle high-speed sections along with tight winding technical corners

“The shorter 2000m ‘South’ layout features harsh elevation changes and blind corners to keep drivers on their toes. An expansive environment where the ocean meets the mountains, as well as large bridge and tunnel sections makes for a dynamic location that recreates the excitement of driving the world’s great winding seaside roads.”

The PSVR2 support comes a day ahead of the release of the new Virtual Reality headset on Wednesday (22.02.23).

Over the next few weeks, those playing on the PS5 will be able to experience the Gran Turismo Sophy Race Together mode, which gives “players of all levels and abilities the opportunity to go head-to-head against GT Sophy, a revolutionary superhuman racing AI racing agent developed in a collaboration between Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital.”

However, the event will end in March.

Racers can choose to go head-to-head with the AI racing opponent in four challenging circuits or go up against the AI in 1v1 mode.