Lily Rose Depp is too paranoid to leave her house after smoking weed.

The model and actress daughter of Johnny Depp, 59, and Vanessa Paradis, 50, says being part of a famous family has left her with anxiety and one of the ways she copes is puffing joints – but she admitted she won’t leave her house after smoking them as marijuana “f****” with her head and she fears being spotted in public looking like “s***”.

She told the new issue of i-D magazine in an interview alongside a topless cover shoot: “I can’t smoke weed unless I’m in my room. It f**** with my head.

“I overthink, like if I leave my house and I look like s*** and someone takes a photo, is it going to be, ‘She looks like hell, she must be depressed?’

“People are so quick to want to be like, ‘You’re doing badly’.”

Lily went on about trying to keep her feet on the ground in the world of fame: “At the end of the day, everybody cares more about themselves than they do you. I bring myself back down to earth and go, ‘Girl, you don’t matter that much.’ That’s the only way to deal with it... if I have to deal with a little bit of anxiety to keep doing what I love, then I’m ready.”

Lily, whose actor dad’s alleged drink and drugs binges were a major part of his libel and defamation court cases over the last two years against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, also admitted to i-D the older she gets “the weirder I become”, and vowed not to be “eaten alive” by the world.

The model also used the interview to say she is “super aware” of her privileged childhood amid the nepo baby row.

She said: “I’m so careful about these conversations now.

“I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood.

“I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. “But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane.”

Lily, whose new HBO cult drama ‘The Idol’, in which she stars as Jocelyn alongside the show’s creator The Weeknd, 33, added she suffers “imposter syndrome” despite having been raised in the worlds of modelling and acting.

She said about landing jobs in both areas: “You just have to jump in and have some kind of faith that, if they’ve chosen me, then hopefully I’ve been chosen for a reason. That’s all that you can do.

“By that same token, I think that there’s nothing more exciting than being like, “Wow, I’m so nervous. I feel so challenged by this. How on earth am I going to pull this off?" You could ask for no better fuel to make you want to work really, really hard.”

“If you’re not scared, then what’s the point? I like the fear a little bit.”