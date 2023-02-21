OPPO will debut a new range at MWC 2023.

The tech giant will show off their new product line - which touches upon smart entertainment, productivity, learning and health - for the first time at the Barcelona convention from February 27th to March 2 under the mission of “Inspire to Believe”.

This comes after the China-based tech giant announced their new smartphone, the OPPO Find N2, a foldable flip phone. They also have launched their updated range of reality smart glasses, the OPPO Air Glass 2, which will be able to be experienced at the event.

Also, people can see up close and personal their sophomore chip created under their own operations, the MariSilicon Y.

The OHealth H1, which has been dubbed a method of checking your family’s health, will also be available to peruse.

Other developments in their fast charging and tech range will also be on display, hoping to improve customers’ day-to-day lives.

As part of their brief as the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will be including Michael Owen, a UEFA Champions League Ambassador, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia at their booth to get the creative juices flowing between the two brands.