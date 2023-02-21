Catherine, Princess of Wales made pancakes at a care home for the elderly on Shrove Tuesday.

The 41-year-old royal - who has been married to Prince William since 2011 and has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis with him - arrived for an engagement at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday (21.02.23), where she joked that she tends to get pancakes "stuck on the ceiling" during the flipping process but admitted she intends to make her own at home with the children as they observe the annual tradition.

She said: "I either get pancakes stuck on the floor or on the ceiling, but the children are very well and we will be making our own pancakes this evening with the children!"

In a video posted to social media, the Princess is seen struggling to get the flat cake - which is made of a starch-based batter containing eggs, milk, and flour- to move in the frying pan and was certain that it was "going to get stuck" before receiving rapturous applause from the residents when she managed to get the pancake to do a perfect flip.

She said: "The ones I made earlier were much nicer than this, I'm sorry, I haven't done you justice!"

The appearance comes just weeks after Prince William admitted that although he is able to make a "mean steak", his wife is far more skilled in the kitchen than he is.

He said: "I do a bit of cooking, not much though. Catherine's very good though. I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I've got to work on those!"