Jane Lynch believes in aliens.

The 62-year-old actress remains certain that there is life on other planets after two unmanned UFOs were shot down by a U.S. military aircraft - which occurred just days after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was also brought down by officials - because Earth is just "one tiny planet" in the solar system.

She said: "We are one planet, a tiny one at that, in a huge galaxy in an infinite universe. There has to be life somewhere else. I think it's a quality of humanity. They're all watching us laughing and crying at the same time. We kind of have this selfishness and we can't see past our own boundaries. These two things that they just shot down, I'm not talking about the Chinese spy balloon, the other two were unmanned.

"I don't know, they still haven't said what it was yet and Area-51 did not go away, it became something else that became even more classified."

The former 'Glee' star went on to add that some believe aliens are in fact angels as she claimed that "contempt prior to investigation" is what prevents others from remaining open to the idea of such possibilities.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she added: "Some people that these things that you're seeing as aliens are really angels. Some say that. Contempt prior to investigation is what I think actually stops people from opening their minds. And also I tend to be kind of airy-fairy and into that stuff!"