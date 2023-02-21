Da Brat is pregnant.

The 48-year-old rap star and her wife, Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart, have confirmed that they're expecting a baby.

Da Brat - whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart - said: "It's been quite a journey - there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in February 2022 - decided to have a child together after Judy, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, launched a new line inspired by her wife.

She told PEOPLE: "It started as a joke, we were like, 'We're extending our family!' But then we got a huge response. It was like, 'Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'"

Judy has three kids from previous relationships - but Da Brat never really thought about having children until recently.

The rapper - who previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage - explained: "I never thought I was going to have kids.

"I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me.

"I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Da Brat and Judy tied the knot on February 22 last year, and the rap star previously explained why that date had a special meaning for them.

She said: "We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime.

"It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."