Constance Wu is pregnant.

The 40-year-old actress has confirmed via social media that she's expecting her second child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Constance - who already has a two-year-old daughter with Ryan - wrote on her Instagram Story: "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon. (sic)"

Constance - who starred in the 2019 crime-drama movie 'Hustlers' - confirmed the news shortly after she was photographed with a bump on show while walking through a park in Los Angeles.

However, reps for the actress subsequently remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy, refusing to confirm whether she was expecting another child or not.

Constance and Ryan have also made a concerted effort to keep their first child out of the spotlight.

Despite this, during a TV interview in May 2021, Constance revealed that her daughter has a "special" birthmark.

The actress - who played the female lead in 2018's 'Crazy Rich Asians' - shared: "Her butt is the colour blue. There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot (a congenital melanocytosi).

"Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."

What's more, in 2022, Constance revealed that her toddler can’t "stay still for more than ten minutes" at a time.

The Hollywood star has also been private about her relationship with Ryan and it remains unclear when the celebrity duo started dating.