Kristin Cavallari is too busy for a relationship.

The 36-year-old TV star - who was married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 - has had several romantic connections over recent years, but Kristin insists she's simply too busy to find love.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, ten, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, seven, with her ex-husband - said: "I sit here and I think I want a relationship, but really I’m like, 'I don’t have the time'.

"I wanna just be mom and then, you know, work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I’ll have a bit more free time, but I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me. And not to say that I’m not, you know, dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever, but anything serious...? I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine."

Kristin has been approached by "a lot of married men" over recent times. However, she isn't in a rush to find love.

Speaking on the 'Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson' podcast, she added: "Clearly, I'm not ready for a relationship because I'm attracting all of these unavailable men."

Meanwhile, Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement in April 2020.

The former couple said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"