Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have split.

The 38-year-old singer and the 35-year-old music star have ended their relationship less than a year after getting engaged.

A source told PEOPLE: "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

The celebrity duo - who started dating in 2021 - were last seen together at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

Avril was recently linked to rap star Tyga, after they were spotted hugging each other after eating at Nobu restaurant.

But a source has already dismissed the suggestion that they're dating.

The insider said: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

Last year, meanwhile, Avril admitted that she finds love "hard".

However, the 'Bite Me' hitmaker - who was previously married to Derryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger - is happy to take a few risks in pursuit of happiness.

She said: "It's, for me, worth taking that chance and opening up and being vulnerable because I don't want to miss out on a good time. It has its ups and downs but at the same time that's kind of fun, I guess."

Avril also confessed to being a big fan of Mod before they met.

She shared: "I mean, he’s a really incredible songwriter and like [when] we met, I loved his song ‘Karma'. I was like, ‘Who did you write this with and who produced it?’ And he was like, ‘John Feldmann.’ And so we got together to work because I was a fan of his music and he introduced me to John Feldmann and then the three of us just wrote so many songs and had so much fun together."