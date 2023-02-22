Bella Thorne thinks Hollywood is "one of the more out-of-the box places".

The 25-year-old actress believes that, contrary to popular opinion, Hollywood actually welcomes different kinds of people.

She explained: "The world puts us in a box. I think that Hollywood’s probably actually one of the more out-of-the box places where people can be applauded for being different, for being scarred or traumatised, all these things.

"You’re able to share your story. We give people the room to do that honestly and brutally raw and there are people who are able to take those chances.

"I actually think Hollywood’s pretty cool for letting people be different, especially in the music industry. That’s where you really see it, too.

"But everything is also about money at the end of the day. If they can sell it, they will like it."

Meanwhile, Bella hates it when people are pigeonholed within the movie industry.

The actress - who previously starred as CeCe Jones in the Disney Channel series 'Shake It Up' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "People are so quick to do that and I don’t like it, it makes me uncomfortable.

"I can’t wrap my brain around it and when I can’t wrap my brain around things and it has the opposite effect on me. It actually intrigues me more to question them or to learn more about them."

Asked if she has any other burning ambitions in her career, Bella replied: "Yeah. I’m working on a short film that I am going to be putting out soon.

"I’m currently submitting it to festivals and hopefully that will be a big change for me as far as people hearing my voice and being able to see me and experience my vision.

"It’s a way for me to move forward in the world, you know?"