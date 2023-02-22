Justin Long has found "the one" but wants to be "protective" of his relationship.

The 43-year-old actor has been linked to actress Kate Bosworth for a while and confirmed their romance in a heartfelt post celebrating her 40th birthday last month, but he has described their bond as "sacred".

Appearing on 'The Viall Files', he told host Nick Viall: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one.

"And the one, I met. I found."

He added: "I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

Although he didn't name Kate in the interview, the pair have been spotted in public holding hands and he tagged her in a gushing post for her birthday last month.

Sharing a photo of Kate, the 'He’s Just Not That Into You' star wrote: "She is 40! ... She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time ...

"She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease."

Justin added they share an interest in "beer and football" and have a lot of fun together.

He went on: "She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known She’s fiercely committed to the truth.

"She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better – all my favourite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food."

He added: "She is the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn’t. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favourite smile."

In his post Justin also noted that Kate was working on an Instagram message of her own and it turned out she posted a sweet tribute to him to thank him for making her birthday so memorable.

Kate wrote: "You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever."